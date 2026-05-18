'Pride Of Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Congratulates Her On Asian Games & CWG Qualification

'Pride Of Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Boxer Lovlina Borgohain After Asian Games, CWG Qualification | X

Guwahati, May 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met and congratulated star boxer Lovlina Borgohain at the Chief Minister's Office after she secured qualification for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Japan and Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday. He also shared a post on his official media account felicitating her at his office.

He took to his official social media account and said, "Always wonderful to meet Assam's pride and ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai. I congratulated her on the qualification for the prestigious Asian Games and wished her the best for all her upcoming tournaments."

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The Assam Chief Minister said that he was happy to meet Lovlina and also extended his best wishes as she prepares to represent Indian on the International stage once again. Lovlina has already won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has been consistently delivering strong performances for India in International boxing competitions.

She is one of Assam's biggest sporting icons and continues to make the country proud with her achievements. The internet users also reacted to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's post.

One of the users said, "Proud moment for Assam and for the entire nation Lovlina Borgohain continues to inspire millions with her dedication and hard work. Wishing her great success and many more medals in the upcoming tournaments and Asian Games." They also congratulated Lovlina for her achievements.

Who Is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina Borgohain is a famous Indian boxer from Assam who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She became only the third Indian boxer after MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

Qualification

She fights in the 75kg category and also works as a DSP officer in Assam Police. Recently, she qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games after beating Sanamacha Chanu 5-0 in the selection trials held in Patiala.