𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙓𝙑𝙄𝙄𝙄 𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 - 𝙏𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙚𝙙, priced at ₹9,230, Virat Kohli launched his first shoe brand One8

The Seam XVIII Signature - Test Red is designed as a direct tribute to Kohli's legacy in Test cricket. The aesthetics—specifically the deep red color and prominent white stitching—mimic a traditional red Test cricket ball.

The precise pricing is absolutely purposeful. When Virat Kohli resigned from Test cricket in May 2025, he concluded his career in that format with exactly 9,230 runs. With the launch of his new signature footwear under ONE8 World, Kohli is no longer merely attaching his name to sportswear. He is attempting to build India’s first truly global high-performance sports brand.

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Fans are having a strong, multifaceted reaction to Virat Kohli stepping away from his long-standing partnership with Puma to launch one8 as a standalone sports brand. Many fans on platforms like Reddit are applauding the entrepreneurial risk. On Social media there is a lot backlash since it's ideally a ragebait to the large audience.

Older fans and casual buyers have complained that they just want to be able to go to a store or a website and buy the shoes normally, without having to participate in a digital lottery or app-exclusive drop.

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The loyalty to Kohli remains sky-high, fans are keeping a very critical eye on whether the standalone one8 shoes can actually justify their premium price tags and complicated rollout once they finally hit the streets.