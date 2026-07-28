President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates India's CWG 2026 Medal Winners Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K. Shyla, Kushare & Ajaya Babu For Historic Feats | Video | X

New Delhi: In a proud moment for Indian sports, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow medal winners Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K. Shyla, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, and Valluri Ajaya Babu, praising their achievements on the global stage.

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Sharmila produced a season-best throw of 9.81m to claim gold in Women's Shot Put F57, ending India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games. She also became the first Indian woman and the country's first para-athletics gold medallist at the Games.

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Shilpa, meanwhile, added bronze with a personal-best effort of 7.26m after Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi had one of her attempts ruled invalid, promoting the Indian onto the podium.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Sharmila Dhankar on winning the gold medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. By becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para-athletics, you have achieved a landmark feat. Your achievement will inspire young athletes to excel in their chosen fields. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," the President posted on X.

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"Congratulations to Shilpa K. Shyla for winning the bronze medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your resolve and perseverance are an inspiration to all. My best wishes for your future endeavours," she said in an another post.'

India's athletics campaign also got off to a promising start with Kushare clinching a silver medal in the men's high jump. He cleared 2.25m before three unsuccessful attempts at 2.28m saw him settle for silver.

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"Hearty congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare for clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With your excellent performance, you have made India proud. My best wishes to you for many more inspiring feats," the President posted on X.

India enjoyed another productive day in weightlifting on Monday, winning three medals, with Valluri Ajaya Babu narrowly missing gold in the men's 79kg competition after finishing just 1kg behind Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat. Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged silver in the women's 53kg event on her CWG debut. Bindyarani Devi added bronze in the women's 58kg event to secure her second successive Commonwealth Games medal. She had won silver in the women's 55kg event at Birmingham 2022.

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"India's impressive run in weightlifting continues! Heartiest congratulations to Valluri Ajaya Babu on securing the silver medal in the men's 79kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your determination and exceptional performance have brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you many more laurels," she added.

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