Premier League's Watford FC organises surprise 'ball-drop' for 600 slum children

English Premier League club, Watford FC, gathered 600 underprivileged children from various slums of Mumbai at Bombay Port Trust ground on Sunday morning. Intending to give back to the community, Watford FC has been doing activations to engage with its Indian fan base for over a year now.
Watford FC with Boss India conducted the first-ever ‘Ball Drop’ that witnessed a massive participation of 600 slum children surprised by 600 footballs taking their happiness quotient a notch higher.
Weaving the magic on the ground; the event took place at 10 am on Sunday where the Magic Bus children were greeted by a performance by Akshay Yadav, India’s #3 football freestyler who not only mesmerized the children by showcasing various skills also left them truly entertained and encored.
Amidst the rising enthusiasm, after the performance, multiple footballs were thrown in the air from different parts of the ground causing a visual spectacle for the kids and what was seen was a joy like to grab the ball.
Magic bus Association, while commenting on the occasion, “We would like to thank Watford FC for giving all 600 children a football each. The children are very happy and excited to get the footballs’’.
Throwing the spotlight on spirit, power, enthusiasm, Global Strategy & Partnerships Director, Spencer Field, Watford FC, “We’re really happy that we could give back to the Indian community after such amazing support this season. A ball can change a child’s life and that was the whole thought behind the ball drop with Magic Bus.”
