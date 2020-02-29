Premier League's Watford FC organises surprise 'ball-drop' for 600 slum children

English Premier League club, Watford FC, gathered 600 underprivileged children from various slums of Mumbai at Bombay Port Trust ground on Sunday morning. Intending to give back to the community, Watford FC has been doing activations to engage with its Indian fan base for over a year now.

Watford FC with Boss India conducted the first-ever ‘Ball Drop’ that witnessed a massive participation of 600 slum children surprised by 600 footballs taking their happiness quotient a notch higher.