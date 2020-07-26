Premier League stat attack: Golden Boot, Golden Glove winners of the 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 Premier League ended with Liverpool lifting the trophy and three teams battling for the Champions League spot till the final day.

Liverpool secured the title with a record seven games remaining in June. The Reds ended the season with 32 wins - equalling Manchester City's record of most wins in a single season - and a point tally of 99, which is 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

With the end of this campaign, most goals, assists, passes and clean sheets feats were achieved.

The PL Golden Boot, awarded for being the leading goalscorer in the campaign, was bagged by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy who ended the season with 23 goals to his name. Vardy is the first Leicester player to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Englishman is followed by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton's Danny Ings with both of the strikers finishing second after having a total tally of 22 goals.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah finished the season with 20 and 19 goals respectively.