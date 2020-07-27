Premier League stat attack: 10 stand-out stats of the 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 Premier League ended with Liverpool lifting the trophy and three teams battling for the Champions League spot till the final day.

Liverpool secured the title with a record seven games remaining in June. The Reds ended the season with 32 wins - equalling Manchester City's record of most wins in a single season - and a point tally of 99, which is 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

With the end of this campaign, most goals, assists, passes and clean sheets feats were achieved for which players were duly awarded.

On the other hand, here are 10 stand-out stats from the 2019/20 Premier League season:

1. Leighton Baines - Most assists as defender

In his last Premier League season, Everton's Leighton Baines, who announced his retirement from football on Sunday, became the only defender in Premier League history to provide over 50 assists. Baines ended his career with 53 assists in the Premier League to his name.

2. No English scorers for Wolves

In the 2019/20 season of the Premier League, no English player scored - excluding own goals - for Wolves. The side is now the fourth club to end a single campaign with no English scorers (Fulham in 2001-02 and 2005-06, Arsenal in 2006-07 and Stoke in 2015-16).