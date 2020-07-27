Premier League stat attack: 10 stand-out stats of the 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 Premier League ended with Liverpool lifting the trophy and three teams battling for the Champions League spot till the final day.
Liverpool secured the title with a record seven games remaining in June. The Reds ended the season with 32 wins - equalling Manchester City's record of most wins in a single season - and a point tally of 99, which is 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
With the end of this campaign, most goals, assists, passes and clean sheets feats were achieved for which players were duly awarded.
On the other hand, here are 10 stand-out stats from the 2019/20 Premier League season:
1. Leighton Baines - Most assists as defender
In his last Premier League season, Everton's Leighton Baines, who announced his retirement from football on Sunday, became the only defender in Premier League history to provide over 50 assists. Baines ended his career with 53 assists in the Premier League to his name.
2. No English scorers for Wolves
In the 2019/20 season of the Premier League, no English player scored - excluding own goals - for Wolves. The side is now the fourth club to end a single campaign with no English scorers (Fulham in 2001-02 and 2005-06, Arsenal in 2006-07 and Stoke in 2015-16).
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Most tackles
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka ended the 2019/20 campaign with the most tackles to his name. The club clinched a top four finish, for which three teams quarrelled until the final day of the season.
Kevin De Bruyne - Most goal involvements
Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne was directly involved in 33 goals (20 assists + 13 goals) this season, the most by a central midfielder in a single season since Frank Lampard’s 36 in 2009-10 (22 goals & 14 assists).
Frank Lampard's debut as Chelsea manager
In his debut season as Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard ended the season with a fourth-place finish. It is the highest finish by a debuting English manager since Frank Clark with Nottingham Forest in 1994-95.
Declan Rice - 3,420 minutes played
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice became the fourth midfielder aged 21 or younger to play every minute of a Premier League season. Rice clocked in 3,420 minutes in the 2019/20 Premier League season. The first three players are Gary Kelly (1993/94), Frank Lampard (1998/99) and Wayne Bridge (2001/01 and 2001/02).
Watford and Relegation
It was the third time for Watford who were relegated to the Championship after the 2019/20 Premier League season ended. Their previous relegations came in 1999-00 and 2006-07.
Manchester City and Goals
Manchester City have scored 100+ league goals in a top-flight season for a fifth time. In doing so, the Centurions created an English record. Their previous 100-goal season mark came in 1936-37, 1957-58, 2013-14 and 2017-18.
Virgil van Dijk - Fifth outfield player to play every single minute
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has become only the fifth outfield player to play every single minute in a season for the title-winning side in Premier League history.
Jamie Vardy - Oldest player to win PL Golden boot
At 33 years of age, Jamie Vardy has become the oldest player the win the Premier League golden boot after he ended this year's campaign with 23 goals.
However, Liverpool fulfilled the dream of lifting the Premier League trophy after 30 long years. Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City were left quarrelling over the Champions League spot till the final day.
United and Chelsea secured the spot, thereby pushing Leicester to a fifth-place finish which earns the Foxes a Europa League spot alongside sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed Wolves who now hope for Chelsea to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, August 1.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City ended their campaign in the relegation zone with 34, 34 and 21 points respectively.