Premier League Round 28 : Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Paytm first game fantasy prediction

After a three-month absence, the Premier League will make its long-awaited return when Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park on Wednesday.

Aston Villa find themselves 19th in the points table and in real danger of an immediate return to the second tier, while Sheffield United have enjoyed a dream campaign and will be relieved that they have the chance to finish it off and resume their European charge.

Probable XI: Aston Villa

P.Reina, F.Guilbert, B.Engels, T.Mings, M.Targett, J.McGinn, C.Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, Al Ghazi, M.Samatta, J.Grealish

Key Players Aston Villa -

M.Samatta, J.Grealish, J.McGinn

John McGinn is back in contention after returning from the ankle injury that has kept him out since December.

Probable XI: Sheffield United

D.Henderson, C.Basham, J.Egan, J.O'Connell, G.Baldock, J.Lundstram, O.Norwood, J.Fleck, E.Stevens, L.Mousset, O.McBurnie

Key Players Sheffield United -

J.Fleck, E.Stevens, L.Mousset, O.McBurnie

Sheffield United have avoided many major injuries this term and Wilder again has a clean bill of health for this match

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

GK - P.Reina

Defenders – C.Basham, J.Egan, J.O'Connell, G.Baldock

Mid Fielders – J.Fleck, J.Grealish, J.McGinn

Forwards – L.Mousset, O.McBurnie, M.Samatta

Best Captain Picks - O.McBurnie

Best Vice Captain Picks – L.Mousset, M.Samatta, J.Fleck

