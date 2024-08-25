Premier League: Noni Madueke Steals the Show with Hat-Trick in Chelsea's Clash Against Wolves After Instagram Drama; Video

Image: X

Noni Madueke found himself in trouble over an x rated Instagram post ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves match. Despite being booed by Wolves fans, the Chelsea star scored a stunning hattrick helping Chelsea Beat Wolves 6-2 at Molineu. Cole Palmer not only scored a goal but also bagged three assist

Even before the kickoff, the England forward made unpleasant comments towards Wolves, which was leaked on social media. He wrote “Everything about this place is s**t”, posted on Instagram by mistake talking about Wolverhampton". The post was later taken down but the damage had already been done.

Wolves vs Chelsea match highlights

The Blues took the lead in the match through Nicolas Jackson who found found the back of the net in just 2nd minute of the match. Later in the first-half, Wolves levelled the score through Matheus Cunha.

The striker scored from close range after Moises Caicedo lost possession Cole Palmer scored goal of the season at the stroke of halftime which meant Chelsea was back in front at the break. However, Jorgen Strand Larsen levelled just before half-time for Wolves.

After half time, Blues turned on the heat on Wolves with Noni Madueke scoring two back to back goals courtesy of Cole Palmer. It was soon a hat-trick for Madueke as Wolves defence crumbled under pressure

Wolves thought they got a consolation goal through Lemina, but his strike was ruled out a Toti was offside in the build-up. New summer signing Joao Felix added more misery with his goal which was set up Pedro Neto who previously played for wolves.