Premier League Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Manchester United vs Fulham Match In India

Image: X

The 2024/25 season of Premier League is about to get underway with Manchester United taking on Fulham in the first match of the season. This will be make or break season for Erik Te Hag having spent a lot of money behind signings like Bayern Munich duo of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marco Silva’s Fulham have also made shrewd signings in the summer transfer window so far. Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villareal and Ryan Sessegnon have been added to the squad. Fulham are known to spring in surprises by punching above their weight. Ahead of the opening game of the season, we give you details about where to live stream the contest in India.

Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming details

When to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League match?

The match will be played on Saturday, August 17 12:30 AM IST

Where will the Manchester United vs Fulham match take place?

The Manchester United vs Fulham make will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham match will be available on Star Sports

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming in India?

Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar