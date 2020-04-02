Premier League: How coronavirus crisis has affected wage status of football clubs

As the deadly pandemic coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events throughout the year, including the Premier League which is suspended until April 30 to control the spread of the virus which has claimed over 45,000 lives worldwide.

This has led to an economic situation, and some players including club staff are agreeing to wage cut in order to ensure economic stability amid crisis.

Here are all the Premier League clubs and their wage status:

Arsenal:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Aston Villa:

No announcement.

Bournemouth:

No workers will be 'financially disadvantaged' by the pandemic.

Brighton:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Burnley:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Chelsea:

No announcement.

Crystal Palace:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Everton:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Leicester City:

No announcement.

Liverpool:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Manchester City:

All casual staff will be paid for the rest of 2019-2020 season.

Manchester United:

Will pay all casual staff as usual for postponed games and again if games are played later.

Newcastle United:

All non-playing staff granted temporary paid leave until April 30 and instructed to apply for job retention scheme.

Norwich City:

Will furlough staff who cannot work, part-time and casual workers.

Sheffield United:

No announcement.

Southampton:

No announcement.

Tottenham Hotspur:

20 per cent pay cut for all 550 non-playing staff using Government furlough scheme.

Watford:

No announcement.

West Ham United:

All staff will be paid as usual.

Wolves:

Staff will be 'compensated' but no further details.