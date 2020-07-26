Premier League highlights: Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur secure Europa League spots on final day of the season

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have secured the next season's Europa League spot. Meanwhile, Wolves hope for Arsenal's defeat against Chelsea in FA Cup final as they await their European fate.

Jose Mourinho's side finished sixth following a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, just ahead of Wolves on goal difference after putting together a six-game unbeaten streak.

Harry Kane scored his seventh goal in eight games with a fine finish in the 13th minute after being set up by Giovani Lo Celso.

Mourinho's team had what it wanted and it allowed Palace possession while looking to hit on counterattacks.

But Jeffrey Schlupp equalized from close range in the 53rd and Spurs were fortunate not to concede another when Jordan Ayew fizzed an effort wide and Scott Dann's free header was also wide in added time.

Leicester City, meanwhile, lost 0-2 against Manchester United at King Power Stadium. With the defeat, the Foxes fell to the fifth spot and made way for United and Chelsea to finish top four.

Wolves, on the other hand, ended their season with a seventh-place finish. To keep their Europa League spot, Wolves will now need Chelsea to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup finals that will take place on Saturday, August 1.