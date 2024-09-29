 Premier League: Everton Register Come-From-Behind Win Over Crystal Place, West Ham Force A Draw
Premier League: Everton Register Come-From-Behind Win Over Crystal Place, West Ham Force A Draw

Dwight McNeil's superb double saw Everton come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Everton football team. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a frantic round of fixtures in the Premier League, Everton secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Alongside the Toffees, Fulham kept a clean sheet as they registered a 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest while West Ham and Brentford played out a draw.

Dwight McNeil's superb double saw Everton come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The Blues got off to the worst start possible when, from a recycled corner, Marc Guehi prodded home from close range to put Palace ahead inside 10 minutes.

But McNeil equalised with a thunderous left-footed drive from 25 yards to equalise with the second half less than two minutes old. He then struck the eventual winner seven minutes later, controlling half-time substitute Jack Harrison's cross before slamming home into the Gwladys Street net from an acute angle.

Alongside Everton, Fulham held on to earn an impressive victory away at Nottingham Forest. Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after Andreas Pereira was fouled.

The victory matches the Club's best-ever start to a Premier League season after six matches, accumulating 11 points.

Tomas Soucek's last-straw goal forces a draw:

Tomas Soucek's second-half equaliser earned West Ham United a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday. The Irons fell behind to Bryan Mbeumo's strike with just 37 seconds on the clock after the Bees kept a bouncing ball alive in the box and the Cameroonian sent a volley into the top right corner.

It remained 1-0 at the break, but nine minutes after the restart, Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen combined to set up Michail Antonio inside the box. Although his shot did not hit the back of the net, it dropped perfectly for Soucek to sweep home and make it 1-1.

That was how it ended as the Hammers maintained their undefeated away record at the start of the new campaign.

