Premier League: Chelsea Officially Appoint Xabi Alonso As New Manager On 4-Year Deal

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Chelsea F.C. have officially announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager on a four-year contract, with the Spaniard set to take charge from July 1, 2026.

The former FC Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Stamford Bridge after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most highly rated young managers. Chelsea confirmed the announcement on their official website, praising Alonso’s leadership qualities and tactical reputation.

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In a statement released by the club, Alonso said he was “immensely proud” to become manager of one of the world’s biggest clubs and stressed his ambition to build a competitive team capable of challenging for trophies consistently.

The 44-year-old enjoyed major success during his coaching spell at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, guiding the club to its first-ever Bundesliga title and an unbeaten domestic campaign in 2024. He later managed Real Madrid before leaving the Spanish giants earlier this year.

Chelsea supporters reacted with excitement across social media following the announcement, with many hopeful Alonso’s arrival could mark the beginning of a new era at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard is expected to play a major role in the club’s summer transfer plans as Chelsea look to reshape the squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.