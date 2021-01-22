Premier League: Burnley end Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home run with 1-0 victory at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's team dictated play for much of the match. A minute before half-time, Divock Origi crashed a shot against the crossbar after a defensive error by Ben Mee put him clear on goal.

The turning point of the match came seven minutes before the end when Alisson brought down Barnes in the penalty area. The Burnley forward calmly converted the penalty to end Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home record.

Klopp termed Liverpool's current scenario as not the luckiest period for the club.

"No, it is not the luckiest period of our lives, for sure not. But I think it would be a bit cheap to put it all on that; that we have not enough luck or in a specific moment. I think our problem is the decision-making in the moment and decisions are based on information I give obviously and the mood you are in, so how confident you are to do it in really small spaces and stuff like this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"That's why I said what I said. That's the reason why we didn't score in these moments. It is not cool to mention it now but we won games with lesser possession against Burnley, with lesser chances against Burnley and we won them. Tonight we didn't win because we didn't score in the situations," he added.

The defeat leaves Liverpool fourth on the Premier League standings with 34 points, six points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Burnley's first league win at Anfield since 1975 lifts them up one place to 16th with 19 points.