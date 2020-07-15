Premier League announces new summer transfer window dates

Premier League on Wednesday announced fresh dates for the summer transfer window that will take place after the end of the current season.

The entire football calendar has been ravaged by coronavirus pandemic and the revamped season called for new dates with respect to the transfer market.

Previously, the transfer season in England began from July 1 till before the first match of the new season. But now, according to the new dates, clubs will be able to buy/sell/loan players from July 27 till October 5.

"The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting on 27 July and ending on 5 October," the Premier League said in a statement uploaded on their Twitter handle.