Premier League 2026/27: Arsenal Begin Title Defence Against Coventry City, Check Live Streaming Details

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The Premier League 2026/27 season is set to begin with football fans in India preparing for another action-packed campaign. The new season will feature 20 teams competing across 380 matches, with several of Europe's biggest clubs targeting the title. Arsenal enter the campaign as defending champions, while Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will look to mount strong challenges.

The opening weekend promises plenty of excitement, with Arsenal beginning their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City. Manchester United will face Hull City away from home, while Liverpool travel to Newcastle United. Chelsea will also begin their campaign away from home against Fulham, setting up an intriguing first round of fixtures for supporters.

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For Indian viewers, the Premier League continues to attract a huge following, with fans keen to watch the action live across television and digital platforms. The Star Sports Network will be showing Premier League matches in India, with live streaming available on JioHotstar app and website.

The new campaign also brings several major storylines. Arsenal will attempt to defend their crown, while Manchester City begin a new chapter under Enzo Maresca. The changes could make the title race and battle for European places particularly competitive.

With the season underway, Indian football fans can look forward to a packed calendar featuring title battles, intense rivalries and crucial relegation clashes. From Arsenal's title defence to the challenges posed by Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, the 2026/27 Premier League promises plenty of drama for viewers following the competition from India.