Prasidh Krishna Opens Up On Injury Comeback, India’s New Zealand Challenge, Border-Gavaskar Trophy & 2027 World Cup Preparations | JioStar

Team India is set to kick off a long and crucial home season with three ODIs against the West Indies from September 27, as they build towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 and a highly anticipated home Test assignment against Australia. Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s home season, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up about his comeback from injury, the challenges of playing a five-Test series, what it takes to perform consistently across conditions, and his excitement for the marquee tournament in South Africa.

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/cricket/prasidh-on-his-plans-vs-wi-and-more/1271708569/watch

Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s home season, India pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up about his comeback from injury:

“Being injured and unable to take part in the cricket that’s going on is difficult for anyone. The rehab journey is gruelling because you have to do the same things again and again. That’s where the team and sports science staff become really important. The people around you are also crucial, so surrounding yourself with good people, especially family and friends, is very important. Beyond that, it comes down to how badly you want things to go the way you want them to. It’s easy to sit back and say, ‘I was injured, I couldn’t do much, and it will take time to come back.’ But you also need that mental resilience to get up and get going. I always tell myself that if I was at a certain level when I got injured, I need to be ten times better when I come back. That mindset is really important.”

On his preparation for the New Zealand tour:

“New Zealand is going to be a completely different challenge. It’s a beautiful place to play, but as a bowler, it tests you in every way, your skill, your endurance and your ability to keep coming back session after session. For now, we’re focusing on getting the basics right. Once we get there, we’ll understand the conditions and adapt accordingly. The idea is to equip ourselves with all kinds of skills so that, when we get there, we can pick and choose what we want to do. As fast bowlers, we’re definitely going to be tested. You’re expected to do a lot more in New Zealand than in the subcontinent, and that’s the challenge I’m looking forward to.”

On playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2027:

“I’ve experienced five-Test series twice now, once in Australia and once in England, and I’ve grown a lot from those experiences. It’s a completely different challenge to stay in rhythm and carry momentum across five games and 25 days of cricket. The team is already building towards that challenge. Everyone is in great shape and has the right mindset to take it on. We also know how important the series is in the WTC cycle, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

On what has made him regular for India in Tests:

“I think it’s the ability to adapt and deliver, no matter what the conditions are. You need to be able to run in and bowl your heart out wherever you play. Understanding your bowling partners is also important. Like batting, bowling is about partnerships, being able to complement each other and deliver whatever the team needs.”

On looking forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027:

“The ODI format is very interesting, and I think it’s the toughest format because you have to adapt between different phases of the game. For a bowler who has to operate in all three phases, the powerplay has made it even more challenging. But that’s the challenge. The harder things get, the fewer people there are who can do it well. That’s what I’m looking forward to. One-day cricket is exciting, and a World Cup in South Africa will be particularly exciting for fast bowlers. High-scoring games have become the norm, with 300 and 350 now becoming regular scores. But for us as bowlers, the challenge is to restrict the opposition as much as possible and come up with different tactics to get the job done.”

Watch the three-match ODI Series of the West Indies tour of India, from September 27 to October 3, 2 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.