Prashant Sutar Announces Candidature For All India Tennis Association Vice-President Post | File Pic

Mumbai, 3 November 2026: Prashant Sutar, President of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), has announced his candidature for the post of Vice President of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), with a focus on strengthening tennis infrastructure across India, expanding tournament opportunities, empowering experts and bringing the tennis community together.

A former national-level tennis player and tennis coach before beginning his entrepreneurial career, Sutar brings experience spanning playing, coaching, sports administration and international tournament organisation. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Pune-based Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solution. Through his company, he has sponsored promising young tennis players, supporting their development and competitive journeys.

Sutar has also been instrumental in a milestone decision by MSLTA and the Government of Maharashtra to conduct around 20 ITF tournaments annually in Maharashtra over the next five years. This initiative aims to create more opportunities for Indian players to gain international competitive experience closer to home.

Sutar served as Tournament Director of the Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP Tour event at the time. He played an instrumental role in bringing the tournament to Maharashtra following its move from Chennai, helping retain this prestigious international event in India. He has also been instrumental in bringing the WTA 125 event to Maharashtra and ensuring its continued organisation for more than five years.

Drawing on this experience, Sutar aims to work with state associations to develop tennis infrastructure across India and expand the calendar of international and domestic tournaments. His priorities include stronger grassroots programmes, clearer player development pathways, coaching excellence and transparent, professionally managed administration.

A key part of his vision is to delegate clear responsibilities to committees led by experts in their respective fields, giving them the authority and accountability to manage their areas effectively. This approach would allow specialists to focus on their portfolios while the leadership coordinates collective priorities and the long-term direction of Indian tennis.

Speaking on his candidature, Prashant Sutar said:

“Having been a player, a coach, a tournament organiser and an administrator, I understand the opportunities and challenges at different stages of a tennis player’s journey. India needs quality infrastructure across more locations and a stronger tournament calendar that gives our youngsters regular opportunities to compete and progress.

“I believe in shared responsibility. Experts on our committees should be empowered to lead their respective areas, with clear responsibilities and accountability. This will allow us to make better use of the experience and capabilities available within Indian tennis.

“Above all, my effort will be to bring everyone together—state associations, players, former players, coaches and administrators—with a common purpose: building a stronger future for Indian tennis. I look forward to contributing to a progressive, transparent and development-oriented AITA that places players at the centre of its work.”

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