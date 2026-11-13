Prashant & Samruddhi Get Top Seeding In Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Carrom Tournament | File Pic

Mumbai: The 1st State Ranking Carrom Tournament organized by Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana will begin with men's singles matches on Saturday, 14th November 2026 at 9:00 AM sharp. 40 years ago, the Gymkhana had organized a state-level invitational tournament. After that, for the first time, such a big tournament is being organized by the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana. The organizers are enthused as a total of 342 players from across the state have participated in both men's and women's singles categories. In men's singles, Prashant More of Mumbai has been given the top seeding, while in women's singles, Samruddhi Ghadigaonkar of Thane has been given the top seeding. The women's matches will be played on Sunday, 15th November 2026 in the afternoon.

The important matches of the tournament will be live telecast on the YouTube channel of the Maharashtra Carrom Association, and Kishore Wagle and Mandar Barde will be doing commentary for these matches in Marathi, Hindi and English. For the successful organization of the tournament, the Maharashtra Carrom Association has appointed International Umpire Ajit Sawant as the Chief Umpire and State Level Umpire Yogesh Sawant as the Assistant Chief Umpire. International Umpire Ketan Chikhale will act as the Technical Director and Arun Kedar will act as the Tournament Director.

A total cash prize of Rs. 1,10,000 will be awarded to the winners by the Gymkhana. In addition, during the tournament period, the players, umpires and officials will be able to avail the facilities available at the Gymkhana, said Hon. Sports Secretary of the Gymkhana, Olympian Joaquim Carvalho and Jt. Sports Secretary, Olympian Merwyn Fernandes.

Seedings are as follows:

Men's Singles: 1) Prashant More (Mumbai), 2) Abhijit Tripankar (Pune), 3) Zaid Ahmed (Thane), 4) Mohammed Ghufran (Mumbai), 5) Nilansh Chiplunkar (Mumbai), 6) Rahim Khan (Pune), 7) Sagar Waghmare (Pune), 8) Sandeep Dive (Thane)

Women's Singles: 1) Samruddhi Ghadigaonkar (Thane), 2) Madhura Deole (Thane), 3) Shruti Sonawane (Palghar), 4) Keshar Nirgun (Sindhudurg), 5) Sonali Kumari (Mumbai), 6) Akanksha Kadam (Ratnagiri), 7) Ayesha Sajid Khan (Mumbai), 8) Prajakta Narayankar (Mumbai)

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