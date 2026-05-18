Prashant More and Sonali Kumari Crowned Champions At 23rd Mumbai Mayor Cup Carrom Tournament

Former World Champion Prashant More of Reserve Bank and Sonali Kumari of A.K. Foundation emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s singles categories respectively at the 23rd Mumbai Mayor Cup District Ranking Carrom Tournament held at Lokmanya Mandal Banquet Hall in Matunga.

In the men’s singles final, Prashant outclassed Rahul Solanki of Shivtara Carrom Club in straight sets 24-20, 25-9 to lift the title. In the women’s final, Sonali registered a convincing win over Mitali Pathak of Jain Irrigation by 25-0, 22-11.

Earlier in the semifinals, Prashant defeated Vikas Dhariya of Mumbai Municipal Corporation 21-14, 25-13, while Rahul overcame Siddhant Wadvalkar of D.K.C.C. 22-9, 2-21, 25-9. In the women’s category, Sonali beat Aisha Sajid Khan of Jain Irrigation 24-13, 25-0, while Mitali got the better of Simran Shinde of Shivtara Carrom Club 21-7, 12-25, 25-2.

The tournament was organised by the Mumbai District Carrom Association in association with Lokmanya Mandal of Lokmanya Society, Matunga. The winners and runners-up were felicitated with trophies and cash prizes by veteran badminton player Manohar Godse, Lokmanya Society President Navin Joshi, Working President Suhas Bedekar, Mumbai District Carrom Association Vice President Yatin Thakur, Hon. General Secretary Arun Kedar, Treasurer Sanjay Desai and International Referee Ajit Sawant.