Pranav Kela’s Blazing 103 Powers Young Friends CC To Dominant Semi-Final Win

Pranav Kela scored 103 runs. |

Mumbai: Young Friends Cricket Club powered by Pranav Kela’s century knock 103 runs (47-balls, 7x4, 8x6) romped to a convincing 7-wicket win against Modern Cricket Club in a semi-final match of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organized by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Modern Cricket Club were dismissed for 176 in 19.5 overs. Rohan Karandikar 30 runs, Aquib Shaikh 24 runs, Nishant Mane 23 runs and Arif Shaikh 22 runs contributed to the total. Ayush Zimare 2 for 17, Tabish Shaikh 2 for 48 and Mohd Amir 2 for 49 got the wickets.

Pranav Kela scored 103 runs. |

In reply, Young Friends CC easily surpassed the winning target reaching 177 for 3 wicket in 17.4 overs. Besides Kela’s solid innings, Arjun Jayswal 30 runs and Sahil Jadhav 20 runs made useful contributions. Saif Shaikh 2 for 32 was the only successful bowler.

Brief scores: Modern Cricket Club 176 all out, 19.5 overs (Rohan Karandikar 30, Aquib Shaikh 24, Nishant Mane 23, Arif Shaikh 22; Ayush Zimare 2 for 17, Tabish Shaikh 2 for 48, Mohd Amir 2 for 49) lost to Young Friends Cricket Club 177 for 3, 17.4 overs (Pranav Kela 103 (47-balls, 7x4, 8x6), Arjun Jayswal 30, Sahil Jadhav 20; Saif Shaikh 2 for 32). Result: Friends CC won by 7 wickets.