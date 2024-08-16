 PR Sreejesh's Family Meets PM Modi, Former Indian Hockey Player Calls It 'Best Day Of My Family'; Video
PR Sreejesh's Family Meets PM Modi, Former Indian Hockey Player Calls It 'Best Day Of My Family'; Video

PR Sreejesh was invited along with the Indian contingent for a meet and greet session.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: PR sreejesh/X

The family of Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi post India's 77th Independence Day celebration. The PM has invited the Indian Olympic contingent for meet and greet session after the Independence day celebrations. Taking to social media he shared the image and captioned it "The best day of my family"

Before Sreejesh's family met Modi, the PM had spoken to the goalkeeper himself and asked about the decision to retire after India won the bronze medal at the recent Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old jokingly replied, “Thoda saal se soch raha tha, mere team wolon ne bola bhai kab chodega (Was thinking about it for the past few years, my teammates said brother when will you leave hockey).”

PM Modi praised Harmanpreet Singh, for the heartfelt farewell organized for Sreejesh. “I must say that the team will miss you for sure. However, the way the team gave you farewell, I appreciate them. Sarpanch sahab (Harmanpreet Singh) did great,”

PR Sreejesh Helps India to second consecutive bronze in Olympics

PR Sreejesh ended his International Hockey career at the Paris Olympics after helping India defend their bronze medal, which they won in Tokyo. India scored 15 goals with Sreejesh making important saves during the competition.

He was instrumental in India making the semi-final with crucial saves during penalty shootout against England in quarterfinals.

The veteran goalkeeper was bestowed with the privilege of being the co-flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony. He and double Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker represented India at Stade de France.

