'Posing With Mr 360': Manu Bhaker Meets Suryakumar Yadav, Pic Goes Viral

The queen of Indian shooting Manu Bhaker and Mr 360 of Indian cricket Suryakumar Yadav recently met each other and posed for a picture that has taken internet by storm. In the picture the ace indian shooter is seen taking batting stance, while Surya took sharpshooter pose with pistol hands.

She captioned the image, "Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India! @surya_14kumar"

Bhaker opened India’s medal tally at the Paris Games after winning bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event. She doubled her medal tally with yet another bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Mixed Team Air Pistol event.

The shooting sensation could have had her third medal at Paris Olympics in 25m Air Pistol. However she eventually ended up finishing in fourth-place, thereby concluding her Olympic campaign with a record two medals.

Her remarkable achievement during the Paris Olympics she was named the co-flag bearer for the Indian delegation at the closing ceremony. After arriving to India, Bhaker via her coach Jaspal Rana, athat she is set to take a three-month break from the sport.