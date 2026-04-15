Portland Trail Blazers Star Deni Avdija Makes History As First Israeli Player To Reach NBA Playoffs With 41-Point Masterclass Against Phoenix Suns

NBA/Deni Avdija/Instagram

Deni Avdija has created history by becoming the first Israeli player to reach the NBA playoffs, capping off a landmark moment in his career with a sensational 41-point performance for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Avdija delivered one of the finest displays of his career, leading Portland with confidence and composure in a high-pressure matchup. His 41-point explosion showcased his scoring ability, versatility, and growing stature as a go-to player in crucial moments.

Beyond the scoring, Avdija’s impact was felt across the floor as he contributed defensively and helped orchestrate key plays during pivotal stretches of the game. His all-round influence proved vital in guiding the Trail Blazers toward a decisive victory that secured their playoff qualification.

A landmark moment for Deni Avdija

The achievement marks a historic milestone not just for Avdija, but for Israeli basketball as a whole. No player from Israel had previously reached the NBA playoffs, making his breakthrough a significant moment for the sport in his home country.

Since entering the league, Avdija has steadily developed into a reliable and dynamic forward. His growth this season has been particularly notable, with improved offensive production and increased responsibility within Portland’s rotation.

Fans in Israel and across the basketball world celebrated his achievement, recognizing it as the culmination of years of hard work and progression at the highest level. As the playoffs begin, Avdija will carry both momentum and history with him, aiming to further elevate his game on basketball’s biggest stage.