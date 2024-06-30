'Poori Taakat Jod Di Apni': Pakistan Fan Accuses ICC Of Favouring Team India After T20 World Cup Win; Video

Pakistan fan has accused ICC of favouring Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

A Pakistan fan mocked Team India's unforgettable T20 World Cup 2024 victory, claiming that the ICC has conspired it all to make their win possible. In a video shared on X, the fan opined that the apex body of cricket has displayed bias towards India by assigning them umpires and venues to facilitate the sub-continent nation's victory.

The thrilling final against South Africa on Saturday hosted by the Kensington Oval in Barbados saw Rohit Sharma's men stage a remarkable comeback. South Africa needed only 30 runs off as many deliveries to win the final. However, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah helped their side stage a remarkable comeback. It all came down to 16 requiring off the final over, all the Proteas could manage was 9 runs.

Meanwhile, the fan took to X and called for a fair game instead of favouring India. She said:

"India ki World Cup ki win aise hee hai jaise Shahrukh Khan ka dialogue hai, 'Jab tum kisi cheez ko dil se chahte ho, toh puri kaynath usko tumse milaane ke liye jud jaati hai. Ji haan, isi tarah, ICC ne poori taakat jod di apni. Favourite venues, favourite umpires. Come on, take it easy and let it be a fair game."

(India's World Cup win reminds me of Shahrukh Khan's movie dialogue of the universe conspiring to get something you want quite desperately. That's the case with ICC, which has put all its efforts to make India win by giving them favourite umpires and venues.)