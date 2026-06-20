'Poora Nahi Le Sakta': Fan Adorably Gifts Neeraj Chopra A Box Of Chocolates During Doha Diamond League 2026 | VIDEO

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra won hearts with a humble gesture ahead of the Doha Diamond League after a fan surprised him with a box of chocolates. Rather than accepting the entire gift, Chopra took only a few chocolates and politely said, "Main poora nahi le sakta" ("I can't take the whole thing"). The heartwarming interaction quickly resonated with fans on social media.

During a fan interaction in Doha, Chopra was gifted a box of chocolates by an admirer. The Olympic champion appeared pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful gesture and graciously accepted the gift.

However, in a display of humility, Chopra chose not to keep the entire box. Taking only a few chocolates, he smiled and posed for pictures with the supporter.

The simple yet heartwarming exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the two-time Olympic medallist for his down-to-earth nature and graciousness. The touching interaction served as another reminder of why Chopra remains one of India's most beloved sporting icons, with his humility off the field matching his excellence on it.

Chopra's decision to take only a few chocolates instead of the entire box also reflected the discipline required of an elite athlete. While enjoying an occasional treat is perfectly normal, athletes often avoid overindulging in sweets to stay in peak physical condition.

Neeraj Chopra made a successful return from an eight-month injury layoff at the Doha Diamond League, securing qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth Games with a best throw of 85.69m. Despite finishing fourth, Chopra expressed confidence ahead of the Games & reflected on his historic 90m throw at the same venue last year, saying it could have been even better technically.