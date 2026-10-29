Poonawallas: A Legacy Written In Thoroughbred Racing | File Pic

Pune: In Indian horse racing, the Poonawalla name is synonymous with thoroughbred excellence, breeding, sponsorship and philanthropy. Over several decades, the family has played a pivotal role in shaping the sport, earning recognition both in India and internationally.

Zavaray Poonawalla Honoured For Racing Legacy

Zavaray S. Poonawalla was conferred the Legend of Indian Horse Racing Award by the Turf Authorities of India in Mysuru recently, in recognition of his decades-long dedication as an owner, breeder, sponsor and benefactor.

In another significant honour, Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla received the IFHA Outstanding Contribution Award in Paris for his contribution to racing and breeding. Zavaray had earlier received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Turf Authorities of India in 2009 at Santa Anita, California.

Poonawalla Stud Farms Earn Industry Recognition

The family's contribution has also been recognised through an IFHA Lifetime Achievement Award. The Poonawalla Group of Stud Farms, represented by Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Simone Poonawalla Pandole, has earned several industry honours, including Champion Stud Farm recognition.

For the Poonawallas, these awards are more than a collection of trophies. They reflect a family legacy built on a sustained commitment to thoroughbred breeding and the growth of Indian horse racing.