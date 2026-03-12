Poonawalla Racing Carnival Promises Glamour And Thrill

Pic: Vinay Krishan Kaushik

The stage is set for one of the most glamorous days on the Mumbai racing calendar as the Royal Western India Turf Club hosts the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Racing Carnival - Bombay Brewout Edition on Sunday at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club in association with the Poonawalla Group and The Poona Cartel, the carnival will showcase elite thoroughbreds competing for total prize money exceeding ₹3.50 crore. The race card features several prestigious contests expected to attract some of the finest horses currently in training.

Among the highlights will be the C N Wadia Gold Cup (Grade 2), powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, which traditionally brings together. the country's leading stayers. Another key attraction is the Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Grade 3), also powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla.

Speed enthusiasts can also look forward to the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, expected to feature some of the fastest horses on the circuit, while the Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes will showcase promising young runners.

Beyond the racing action, the Bombay Brewout will transform the racecourse into a lively social festival with over 50 varieties of craft beer, food pop-ups, a flea market and live music performances.

Guests in the First Enclosure will also enjoy a colourful performance by Colours of Lavani, celebrating Maharashtra's cultural heritage.