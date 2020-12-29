Polo event gallops at Mahalaxmi

Mumbai

Team ASC and Team MKC Agro emerged victorious as the Polo season became the first sporting evnet to unlock after nine months break due to pandemic.

At the Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalaxmi, the ARC New Year’s Cup (4 Goal Tournament) unfolded with Team ASC against V Polo and Topkhana facing off the MKC Agro.

Talking about the event back at the venue, ARC president Shyam Mehta said, "After the premature termination of the polo season in March, it was a pleasure to see the horses and players back on the field. It was challenging to hold the tournaments with the restrictions but the response has been overwhelming."

The ARC is all set to revive the season by hosting multiple tournaments throughout the season.

The season will witness participation from renowned names of the game like Rina Shah, Harsh Piramal, Shyam Mehta, Sunny Patel, Rahul Dwarkadas, and more along with foreign players like Santiago Obuina and Daniel Otamandi. The club will be hosting all tournaments keeping in mind all standard operating procedures.

While professional matches were put on hold, polo enthusiasts kept their form up with privately sponsored arena matches at the ARC facility. These matches brought in passionate members from the community who brushed up their skills before the curtain came up on polo matches.

The finals for this tournament will be held on Sunday.