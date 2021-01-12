Polistas, Achievers off to a flier; Southern Command Polo

Pune

Los Polistas and Dynamix Achievers were off to a flying start as they out smarted their rivals on the opening day of the Southern Command Cup (eight goals) polo championship, which got underway at the Southern Command Army Wing here on Tuesday.

In the contest organised by Amateur Riders Club (ARC) Los Polistas defeated RD Polo 6-3 while Dynamix Achievers edged out the spirited challenge of V Polo 3-1.5.

In all there are five teams taking part in the tournament, RD Polo, Dynamix Achievers, V Polo, Los Polistas and Piramal / ASC.

This is the second championship after the successful conducting the Silver Stick Tournament (8 Goal) where The Dynamix Achievers emerged as the champions, as polo season returned after the pandemic.

“We at ARC are very excited to continue the polo season in full swing. The initial tournament was really successful given the new normal and we look forward to the rest of the season. The initial matches have boost the morale of all players who were waiting for the season to commence given the sudden halt last time due to Covid-19,” said Shyam Mehta, ARC president.

ARC has made sure to keep precise security measures in place, including sanitsation of the facility, social distancing of limited and exclusive audience and much more. Currently, the audience limit for the matches are capped at 100, with the people being exclusively allowed for either being members of the club or family and friends of the players.