 'PM's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming In India,' Say Creators After Meeting Narendra Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'PM's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming In India,' Say Creators After Meeting Narendra Modi

'PM's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming In India,' Say Creators After Meeting Narendra Modi

Creators like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image

Several leading gaming creators met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, saying that his vision is set to “revolutionise gaming” in the country.

Creators like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry.

"We recently had an insightful discussion with the Prime Minister about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionise gaming in India," Agarwal and Patankar posted on Instagram.

India currently has a huge gaming audience of 450-550 million players.

In FY23, the Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue, marking a 19 per cent growth from $2.6 billion in FY22, according to recent industry data.

Dhare, in her Instagram post, said that it was an honour to be the only woman gamer at the table, discussing the future of e-gaming and content creation with PM Modi.

"Thank you for recognising our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry," she added.

As per Invest India, the online gaming segment is the fourth-largest segment of the Indian Media & Entertainment sector.

It is expected to reach Rs 231 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent.

Last month, the creators and influencers’ community hailed PM Modi, calling him the creator of 'New Bharat' and the 'Greatest Of All Time' during the National Creators’ Awards in New Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: MI Owner Akash Ambani Drives Rohit Sharma To Wankhede Stadium Amid Turmoil In Franchise

Video: MI Owner Akash Ambani Drives Rohit Sharma To Wankhede Stadium Amid Turmoil In Franchise

'PM's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming In India,' Say Creators After Meeting Narendra Modi

'PM's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming In India,' Say Creators After Meeting Narendra Modi

Who is Vaibhav Pandya? Know All About Hardik’s Stepbrother Arrested For Cheating MI Captain

Who is Vaibhav Pandya? Know All About Hardik’s Stepbrother Arrested For Cheating MI Captain

'Masala Is Over For You Guys': Virat Kohli REACTS On His Hug With Gautam Gambhir After RCB vs KKR;...

'Masala Is Over For You Guys': Virat Kohli REACTS On His Hug With Gautam Gambhir After RCB vs KKR;...

Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Vaibhav Arrested By Mumbai Police For Cheating MI Skipper Of ₹4.3...

Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Vaibhav Arrested By Mumbai Police For Cheating MI Skipper Of ₹4.3...