PM Narendra Modi to host Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence in Delhi at 11am on Saturday, August 13.
India finished a commendable fourth at the just-concluded Birmingham Games.
India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.
