PM Narendra Modi to host Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence tomorrow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence in Delhi at 11am on Saturday, August 13.

India finished a commendable fourth at the just-concluded Birmingham Games.

India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.

