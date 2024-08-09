PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Neeraj Chopra On Phone, Congratulates Him On Silver Medal; Video Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on phone and congratulated him on the Silver medal on Friday.

PM enquired about his injury and lauded the sportsman spirit shown by his mother.

Neeraj Chopra had to settle for the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw competition with a throw of 89.45m at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday, as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem claimed the gold medal with an Olympic record-breaking attempt of 92.97m.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi spoke to Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on the Silver medal. He also enquired about his injury and lauded the sportsman spirit shown by his mother.#Paris2024 #Paris2024Olympic pic.twitter.com/DvVEMcNbPQ — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

The video of a conversation between Neeraj and PM was shared by news agency ANI on Friday.

"Last night, even at 1 AM, millions of people were looking to you with hope," said PM Modi during a call with Neeraj Chopra.

PM Modi praised Neeraj's performance throughout the tournament. In response, Neeraj assured the Prime Minister that he would put in extra effort in the upcoming games.

Shri Modi expressed confidence that Neeraj would continue to inspire countless aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams and make India proud.

Soon after Neeraj secured the silver medal, PM Modi posted on X congratulating him at 1:30 AM.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

Earlier today, PM Modi also called the Indian Hockey Team to congratulate them on their bronze medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics.