PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise Of Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana, Calls It 'Profound Loss' For Indian Sports

Narendra Modi/PTI/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana, describing his passing as a significant loss to Indian sports. Rana, who was instrumental in shaping several of India's top shooters, passed away at the age of 49.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Rana's contributions both as an athlete and mentor. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," Modi wrote. He praised Rana for bringing immense glory to the nation through his achievements in shooting and for his dedication to nurturing young talent.

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Modi highlighted Rana's impact as a coach, noting that his guidance helped shape the careers of several promising athletes. "Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration," the Prime Minister said.

Rana was one of India's most celebrated shooters before transitioning into coaching. He played a key role in developing the country's next generation of shooting stars, including Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. His coaching methods and emphasis on discipline were widely credited with strengthening India's position in international shooting competitions.

Concluding his message, Modi extended condolences to Rana's loved ones and the sporting community. "My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he posted. Rana's death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from athletes, coaches and sports administrators across the country, all remembering his lasting contribution to Indian shooting.