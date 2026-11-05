PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Para Games 2026, Congratulates Athletes On 114-Medal Haul; VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Para Games 2026 | Narendra Modi/YouTube

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Asian Para Games 2026 contingent in New Delhi following the country's historic performance at the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian contingent delivered its best-ever performance at the Games, returning home with an impressive 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze.

India's achievement marked a significant milestone in the country's para-sports journey, with athletes producing memorable performances across disciplines. The medal haul reflected the efforts of the athletes, coaches and support staff who represented the country at the international event.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Para Games 2026

The interaction took place at around 4:30 PM on November 5 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The Indian contingent's 114-medal haul surpassed its previous best of 108 medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. India finished fourth in the medal standings, with para-athletics making the biggest contribution to the overall tally.

India's record-breaking campaign in Aichi-Nagoya has further strengthened its position in para-sports, with athletes across multiple disciplines contributing to the country's biggest-ever medal haul at the continental competition.