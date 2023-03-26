PM Narendra Modi lavishes praise on India's star pugilists Nikhat Zareen & Lovlina Borgohain after World Championship win

Becoming only the second Indian female to have two World Championships gold medals to her name, the country's illustrious pugilist Nikhat Zareen capped off an outstanding campaign at the IBA Womens World Boxing Championship with a stunning victory in the finals at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

Nikhat (50kg) oozed class in her rampant display against the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam and secured a thumping 5-0 win. The reigning World Champion asserted her dominance in the bout from the get-go by landing accurate punches and using her quick feet to dodge the Vietnamese's attacks.

Nikhat's gargantuan achievement received praised from fans across disciplines. Among the prized wishes was that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister tweeted; “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions.”

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was the other star puglist of the day as she added the fourth gold medal to India's tally at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here on Saturday.



She defeated Australian boxer Caitlin Parker 5-2 to take the top prize in the 75 kg category and win her first-ever World Championship gold medal.

She too was at the receiving end of lavish praise from the Prime Minister.

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal, the Prime Minister Tweeted.

