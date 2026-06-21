PM Modi Congratulates India Women's Hockey Team After FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 Title Win | X

New Delhi, June 21: India clinched the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26 title with a commanding 2-0 victory over hosts New Zealand in the final in Auckland on Sunday. Following the historic triumph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's hockey team, praising their unbeaten campaign and saying the victory would inspire young athletes across the country.

The win also secured India's qualification for the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League next season, marking another major achievement for the team.

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PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women's Hockey Team

Soon after India's title-winning performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a congratulatory message on social media and said, "Indian hockey players bring pride and joy! Congratulations to the women's team for emerging as winners in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup. The team played exceptionally well throughout the entire tournament. Best wishes to the team. May this win inspire several others to play hockey."

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His message celebrated the team's consistent performances throughout the tournament and highlighted the importance of inspiring the next generation of hockey players.

India Dominate New Zealand

India made a perfect start to the final as Navneet Kaur scored the opening goal in the fourth minute. The team doubled its lead in the 15th minute through Sunelita Toppo, putting New Zealand under pressure early in the contest.

The Indian defence then produced a disciplined display, denying the hosts any chance of making a comeback and sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory.

India Remain Unbeaten

India enjoyed an impressive campaign, finishing the tournament unbeaten.

The team defeated the United States (3-2), Japan (2-1) and Uruguay (3-2) in the group stage before registering a dominant 6-0 victory over Chile in the semi-finals.

The final win over New Zealand completed a flawless campaign and earned India their second Nations Cup title after lifting the inaugural trophy in 2022.

Individual Awards For Lalremsiami And Deepika

Lalremsiami was named the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance in the final. Meanwhile, striker Deepika finished as the tournament's joint highest scorer with six goals, sharing the honour with USA forward Ashley Sessa.