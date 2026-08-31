PM Modi Attends World Nomad Games Opening Ceremony In Bishkek, Wishes Indian Contingent | ANI

Bishkek, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek on Monday and wished the participating Indian contingent the best.

“Attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek. My best wishes to the Indian contingent,” PM Modi stated on X.

Modi attends opening ceremony

PM Modi was seen interacting with several world leaders at the opening ceremony and witnessed the opening performances and presentations of different nations.

#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian delegation participating in the VI World Nomad Games during the opening ceremony at Bishkek Arena



India’s total delegation for this year’s edition comprises 87 participants, including 73 from sports, 10… pic.twitter.com/CP8BmLn8Cs — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

PM Modi was seen standing up and waving to the Indian contingent as they were presented at the inauguration of the games.

"PM Narendra Modi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek. The biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a vibrant celebration of their shared culture," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

Modi, Putin share moments

Earlier, in a strong display of their warm camaraderie, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, immediately after ending their bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

Both leaders showed the same bonhomie during the SCO Leaders' Summit in China's Tianjin last September, when they travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

Talks focus on global issues

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with several world leaders on the sidelines of the 26th SCO summit.

Reiterating that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine, PM Modi asserted during the meeting with President Putin that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

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PM Modi highlighted that both leaders have discussed the situation in Ukraine in the past, with Putin also briefing him in detail on all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from endless war to an end to war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)