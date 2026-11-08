'Please Take The Job!': US President Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role; Names Khabib, Makhachev As Assistants

President Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role | X

US President Donald Trump has offered Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White the position of White House Press Secretary, urging the renowned fight promoter to accept the high-profile role. Trump made the announcement through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, describing White as a "Fighter and Warrior" and suggesting that he would be a press secretary like none other.

In his post, Trump also proposed that White bring several prominent UFC fighters along as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison. The US President added that he wanted these fighters to help defend his administration against what he described as the "Lunatic Left". He concluded his message by directly appealing to White, writing, "Dana, please take the job!"

President Donald Trump Offers UFC Boss Dana White Press Secretary Role

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White, who was in the United Kingdom attending a boxing event, responded to Trump's announcement by sharing an image of himself standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room on his Instagram story. The picture carried the caption, "On to the next chapter," sparking speculation about whether he could be preparing for a major career transition.

However, a CNN report later claimed that White had declined Trump's offer, citing a source familiar with the matter. Despite the report, White told reporters that he was heading to Washington, DC, to meet Trump on Monday. When asked how he would manage the potential responsibility alongside his existing commitments in the fighting business, White responded, "I've got a lot of jobs already." He added that he would have more to discuss following his meeting with the President.

White has shared a close relationship with Trump over the years and has been among his most prominent supporters. Earlier this year, White also played a significant role in organising a UFC event on the White House lawn to mark America's 250th anniversary celebrations and Trump's 80th birthday.

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