 'Please Coach Ban Jao': Fans Demand VVS Laxman As India Head Coach Over Gautam Gambhir After Zimbabwe Series Whitewash
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'Please Coach Ban Jao': Fans Demand VVS Laxman As India Head Coach Over Gautam Gambhir After Zimbabwe Series Whitewash

India returned to winning ways and capped of a fine 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. It marked the first series win for Shreyas Iyer as captain coming under interim head coach VVS Laxman, with Gautam Gambhir given a rest after the UK tour. The manner of success in Zimbabwe has prompted many to request Laxman to take the job full time, flooding his comments section with the same.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, July 27, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
'Please Coach Ban Jao': Fans Demand VVS Laxman As India Head Coach Over Gautam Gambhir After Zimbabwe Series Whitewash

Indian cricket fans have requested VVS Laxman to become full-time coach of the team after the Men in Blue sealed a 3-0 series in Zimbabwe. With the Zimbabwe T20Is following soon after the England ODI series, coach Gautam Gambhir was rested with NCA chief and former India batter Laxman deputising.

The visitors completely dominated the series, right from start to finish to seal a whitewash. While Zimbabwe aren't best team in the world, the series win was a major confidence boost after winless series losses to Ireland and England.

After the series was done and dusted, Laxman posted a heartfelt message on social media, praising the team's resilience to bounce back from a few difficult days to get the job done in Zimbabwe.

Fans soon flooded his comments section, asking him to take over the job full time. Gambhir will return for India's next assignment, but the public are calling for his resignation amid India's dismal results across formats.

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VVS Laxman had a distinguished 16-year career with the Indian team before retiring in 2012. He replaced Rahul Dravid as chief of BCCI's CoE after Dravid moved to take the Indian team head coach role. Laxman was expected to succeed Dravid then but the role went to Gautam Gambhir.

While Gambhir has led India to the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins, series losses at home and away have been humiliating. Furthermore, his treatment of the squad and some players have been questionable.

Fans were quick to point out that the Indian players seemed relaxed and calm during the Zimbabwe tour, crediting it to Laxman's presence.

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