'Players Should Not Be Degraded!': Kirti Azad Hits Back At Gautam Gambhir Over Temple Visit Row After Team India's T20 WC Win; Video

Tensions over the celebrations following India’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph took another turn as Kirti Azad responded to remarks by Gautam Gambhir, who had criticised Azad for questioning the Indian team’s visit to a temple with the World Cup trophy.

Azad, a Trinamool Congress MP and former member of India’s 1983 World Cup side, said he agrees that players should not be degraded but added that players should also not degrade their own situation. He emphasised that India is a democratic nation where people of all religions coexist and deserve equal respect. This came amid a wider debate over whether taking the trophy to a temple was appropriate given India’s diverse faiths.

Gambhir had earlier defended the team’s actions, calling Azad’s criticism unnecessary and saying such remarks risked undermining the players’ achievements after a historic victory. Azad’s comments underline the sensitive balance between celebrating sporting success and acknowledging India’s cultural and religious diversity.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan responded cautiously when asked about the controversy sparked by Kirti Azad over Team India taking the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy to a Hanuman temple after their historic win.

Speaking to reporters, Kishan appeared reluctant to comment on the political debate surrounding the issue. “What has Kirti Azad said about this? Now, what should I say about it?” he said, choosing not to engage further in the discussion.

The controversy began after Azad, a former India cricketer and current Trinamool Congress MP, criticised the decision to take the trophy to a temple in Ahmedabad following the final. He argued that the Indian cricket team represents people from all religions and questioned why the trophy was taken to a religious site.