'Play these two now': Lalchand Rajput wants Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for Ind vs Zim encounter

Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput reckons Team India must include flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for their must-win match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

India are currently atop Group 2 after beating Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. The only loss the Men in Blue suffered was against South Africa.

Nevertheless, the man who guided the Indian team towards victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Rajput, insisted on playing Pant and Chahal.

Opurtune time

“I guess now is the perfect time when India can give opportunities to Pant and Chahal. I can't say exactly whom Pant can replace. But yes, some players haven't performed well to their abilities. So, looking at a bigger scenario, team management must try Pant, rather than playing him directly in knock-out matches. He is left-handed, plus he can bat at any number from 1 to 5,” Rajput explained.

Game-changers

“Chahal hasn't played a single game in the tournament. He can be a game-changer on any wicket. So, you may have to choose one from Ravichandran Ashwin or Axar Patel. Not utilising the sixth bowler cost us against Africa. Hence, Axar must be included as well,” he concluded.