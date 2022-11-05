e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Play these two now': Lalchand Rajput wants Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for Ind vs Zim encounter

'Play these two now': Lalchand Rajput wants Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for Ind vs Zim encounter

India take on Zimbabwe in the must-win encounter in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup on Sunday

Rushikesh BamneUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter
Follow us on

Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput reckons Team India must include flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for their must-win match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

India are currently atop Group 2 after beating Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. The only loss the Men in Blue suffered was against South Africa.

Nevertheless, the man who guided the Indian team towards victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Rajput, insisted on playing Pant and Chahal.

Opurtune time

“I guess now is the perfect time when India can give opportunities to Pant and Chahal. I can't say exactly whom Pant can replace. But yes, some players haven't performed well to their abilities. So, looking at a bigger scenario, team management must try Pant, rather than playing him directly in knock-out matches. He is left-handed, plus he can bat at any number from 1 to 5,” Rajput explained.

Game-changers

“Chahal hasn't played a single game in the tournament. He can be a game-changer on any wicket. So, you may have to choose one from Ravichandran Ashwin or Axar Patel. Not utilising the sixth bowler cost us against Africa. Hence, Axar must be included as well,” he concluded.

Read Also
Here's what MS Dhoni advised Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya to improve performance in T20 World Cup
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Zim preview: Will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Can minnows stage another upset in T20 World Cup

Ind vs Zim preview: Will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Can minnows stage another upset in T20 World Cup

'Play these two now': Lalchand Rajput wants Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for Ind vs...

'Play these two now': Lalchand Rajput wants Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI for Ind vs...

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Team India celebrates as star batsman turns 34, watch

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Team India celebrates as star batsman turns 34, watch

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Fans celebrate star batsman's special day in Melbourne, watch

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Fans celebrate star batsman's special day in Melbourne, watch

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian cricketing fraternity extends wishes to former captain

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian cricketing fraternity extends wishes to former captain