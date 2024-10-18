PKL 2024: Check Out The Format, Teams And Where To Watch The Tournament On TV & Online

Image: PKL/Twitter

The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 gets underway on Friday with the Bengaluru Bulls Facing the Telugu Titans in the first match, while Dabang Delhi will lock horns with U Mumba in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The tournament will be returning to a three-city format with Noida and Pune picked as the hosts alongside Hyderabad. Puneri Paltans are the defending champions after beating Patna Pirates last season

PKL 2024 Venue

Hyderabad will be hosting the first leg of matches from October 18 to November 9. The second leg will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium from November 10 to December 2. The Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune will will host the final leg of the tournament between December 3 and 24. The dates and venues for the PKL Season 11 playoffs will is yet to be announced.

PKL 2024 teams

Puneri Paltan (Champions), Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas

PKL 2024 format

All 12 PKL teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The top two following the conclusion of the league phase will directly advance to the semi-finals for a direct shot at making the final.

The four teams ranked third to sixth in the league table will battle it out in the eliminators for the remaining two spots in the semis.

When and where to watch live streaming of PKL 2024

Where to watch the live broadcast of PKL 2024

PKL season 11 matches will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India. Regional broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024

The Live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi 2024 kabaddi matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar.