 Pic: Kane Williamson Spotted In Stylish Outfit At Lord's During SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final
Pic: Kane Williamson Spotted In Stylish Outfit At Lord's During SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final

Willimason was notably the first WTC-winning skipper when he accomplished the feat by ushering New Zealand to glory against India in 2021 in Southmapton. The elegant cricketer scored a match-winning fifty in the fourth-innings run-chase of 140, sharing a solid unbroken partnership with Ross Taylor.

Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: X)

New Zealand's talisman Kane Williamson was seen sipping tea as he was present in the stands of the Lord's Cricket Ground on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A picture of the same surfaced on social media as the veteran right-handed batter was wearing a stylish suit and talking to seemingly one of the members of Lord's.

Willimason was notably the first WTC-winning skipper when he accomplished the feat by ushering New Zealand to glory against India in 2021 in Southmapton. The elegant cricketer scored a match-winning fifty in the fourth-innings run-chase of 140, sharing a solid unbroken partnership with Ross Taylor.

South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4). Later, Marco Jansen broke a defiant partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get the latter to nick through to the keeper.

