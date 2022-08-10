Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to watch documentary on England cricketer Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes |

A documentary on England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to be released worldwide in over 240 countries and territories.

Titled Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, the documentary has been created with Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (best known for World War I film 1917) who features on-screen to discuss the highs and lows of the cricket icon's record-breaking career across a series of interviews.

Who is making the documentary?

Produced by Whisper, the documentary tells the story of Stokes' journey, examining his 2019 World Cup triumph and heroics at the Headingley crease against Australia in the Ashes, as well as the lows which came at a huge personal cost, and saw him take time away from the game as well as heal from a left finger injury in July last year.

The documentary is directed by Chris Grubb and Luke Mellows and executive produced by Sam Mendes, Mark Cole and Sunil Patel.

What is it about?

The documentary captures Stokes' most personal and challenging moments, including the final visit to see his terminally ill father and his struggles with mental health.

Stokes explores this journey on-screen with cricket fanatic Mendes, who also executive produces the film.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When is the release date?

The documentary will be released on August 26

Where to watch?

The documentary will be on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video