Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad conferred Humanitarian Activist Influencer Award

Influencers Awards 2021 presented Ravi Gaikwad with the Humanitarian Activist Influencer Award for his philanthropic work and humanitarian service which he consistently keeps on undertaking for the betterment of society.

For his dedication to the service of humanity, Ravi Gaikwad is grabbing the limelight for winning numerous coveted awards like the Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2020) for his social service and philanthropic work conferred to him by the Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award Forum.

The Wockhardt Foundation's The World Peacekeepers Movement conferred the Life Time World Peace Ambassador Award for his service to humanity. The Indian Achievers Forum awarded him with the distinction of The Man of Excellence Award 2020 and for his contribution to nation building and educating the people on road safety through the Road Safety World Series, he also received CSR Times Award 2020.

Esteemed philanthropist Gaikwad is a multifaceted personality known for paving his way through all walks of life. These coveted awards are in recognition of his dedication to the service of humanity.

He is a go-getter academician, sportsperson and philanthropist, born in Pune City. He began his ascent to stardom from a very young age.

Unquestionably Gaikwad, Chief of RTO Thane is one of the most notable philanthropists because he rightly fits the term “self-made.” He falls into the league of the popular media and is multi-faceted in nature. Gaikwad epitomises what true empaths can achieve if they channel their empathic abilities. He’s just as big as any other star when it comes to philanthropic endeavours. He is also the chairman of the Handball Federation of India (HFI) and chairman of Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, a trust which is involved with maximum dedication in service to the society. Gaikwad understands the responsibility of the status he holds in the society and is a giver who leads the pack in charitable contributions.

On top of all his accomplishments, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Gaikwad is also the recipient of two Guinness Book of World Records for organising the biggest bike rally to spread awareness towards road safety and no honking and for organising the biggest handball competition with maximum participation. Winning these Guinness Book of World Records put Gaikwad personal brand as a beloved star in perspective.