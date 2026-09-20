Pesi Shroff Completes 100 Classic Wins As Red Bishop Clinches Indian St Leger Grade 1 At Pune Race Course |

Pune: Trainer Pesi Shroff completed a landmark 100 Classic wins in his career as Red Bishop, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, produced a late burst to win the Indian St Leger (Grade 1) at the Pune Race Course here on Sunday.

The victory was also Rawal’s eighth win in the prestigious racecourse.

Matisse showed the way as the seven-horse field settled down in the longest race of the Pune monsoon season. Red Bishop, the only gelding in the field, was held at the rear in the early stages, with Matisse maintaining the lead over the others.

Past the halfway mark of the 2,800-metre race, Red Bishop began to make his move, gradually improving his position as Fynbos and Arrived also moved forward. As the field turned for home, Fynbos had taken charge, with Arrived in pursuit and Red Bishop beginning to close the gap.

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Fynbos appeared to have the race under control in the final stages, holding a lead of more than four lengths over Arrived, with Red Bishop further behind. But Red Bishop produced his best in the final 50 metres, finishing strongly to overhaul Fynbos and hand Shroff his 100th Classic victory.

Fynbos finished a close second, beaten by half a length, while Arrived took third place.

The victory gave Red Bishop his fourth career win and added another significant chapter to the remarkable Classic-winning record of Shroff.