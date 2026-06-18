'Performance To Be Proud Of': UK PM Keir Starmer Hails England After 4-2 Croatia Win In World Cup Opener | X

Dallas: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed England's 4-2 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Croatia at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (local time), calling it "a performance to be proud of."

Prime minister reaction

In a post on X, PM Starmer congratulated the team on their victory over Croatia and expressed confidence ahead of the next match, which England will play against Ghana on June 23.

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Starmer post on X

"A fantastic result against Croatia and a performance to be proud of. On to the next one," he said in the X post.

Match overview and goals

Coming to the match, England captain Harry Kane scored twice, Jude Bellingham produced a standout second-half strike, while substitute Marcus Rashford added a late goal to complete the victory as Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a determined Croatian challenge.

England were handed an early opportunity when Noni Madueke was fouled by Luka Modric inside the box, winning a penalty in the 11th minute.

Dominik Livakovic initially saved Kane's effort, but VAR ruled that the goalkeeper had stepped off his line early, forcing a retake. Kane converted the second attempt to give England the lead.

Croatia responded well and levelled the score in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina. Luka Sucic's incisive run ended with a cut-back to Baturina, who fired a powerful shot past Jordan Pickford during a strong phase of Croatian pressure.

The England skipper Kane delivered a commanding display, scoring a brace against Croatia, with one goal coming from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and another in the 42nd minute, helping England secure a strong start to their campaign.

Records and milestones

Kane became only the second England player to score in three separate FIFA World Cup tournaments (2018, 2022, 2026), joining legend David Beckham (1998, 2002, 2006).

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The Bayern Munich striker also equalled another major milestone, reaching 10 FIFA World Cup goals -- the joint-most by an England player alongside Gary Lineker.

In addition, Kane set a new global benchmark by scoring the most non-penalty shootout penalties in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to five.

During the clash, Ivan Perisic also became the second player to register an assist at four different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Croatian player joined Argentine legend Lionel Messi as the only players in history to achieve the feat.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)