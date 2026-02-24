'People Still Talk About It': Umpire Steve Bucknor Recalls Controversial Sachin Tendulkar LBW Decision, Admits His 'Mistake' After 22 Years | VIDEO

Umpire Steve Bucknor has admitted that he made a mistake in giving Sachin Tendulkar out in the famous Brisbane Test during the 2003-04 Series. Tendulkar, at the peak of his powers, was given out for a duck despite the ball having seemingly hit him high on the pads. Bucknor says it is a decision he regrets his judgment and Tendulkar shouldn't have been given out.

“Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it,” Bucknor said in an interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association.

“Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on,” he added.

Bucknor was infamous among Indian fans for a lot of decisions that they believed went against their way in crucial games. It happened in an era before DRS, meaning there was no technology to substantiate errors. However, in cases like Tendulkar's, some are clear.

Sachin had walked into bat in the crucial Brisbane Test match and tried to leave the ball. However, Jason Gillespie's bowl swung in sharply, hitting him on the thigh pad. Sachin was not in line of the stumps and the ball would have definitely passed over the stumps. Bucknor however gave that as out, much to the furore of fans to this day.

Usually composed, even Sachin couldn't believe the decision and walked back. Tony Greig, who was on commentary at that time, shared the sentiment, immediately calling it a “dreadful decision."