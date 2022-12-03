Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pele | File Photo

Brazil football legend Pele has been moved to end-of-life care in hospital, according to media reports.

Palliative care is used for patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses and diseases.

According to a report in The Sun, Pele, 82, is said to no longer be responding to chemotherapy in his battle with bowel cancer.

Pele was taken into hospital on Tuesday and now Folha in Sao Paulo state he will no longer be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

The three-time World Cup has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since September 2021.