e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Pele | File Photo
Follow us on

Brazil football legend Pele has been moved to end-of-life care in hospital, according to media reports.

Palliative care is used for patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses and diseases.

According to a report in The Sun, Pele, 82, is said to no longer be responding to chemotherapy in his battle with bowel cancer.

Pele was taken into hospital on Tuesday and now Folha in Sao Paulo state he will no longer be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

The three-time World Cup has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since September 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...

'Had a worse experience...' Deepak Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges...

'Had a worse experience...' Deepak Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges...

Probe initiated against ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for allegedly forging age

Probe initiated against ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for allegedly forging age